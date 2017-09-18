Preschool Storytime
Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
11:00 AM – 11:30 AM
Preschool storytime is a 30 minute program for those who are able to sit through longer stories and participate in more advanced activities. Featuring stories, songs and movement activities. Suggested for children ages 2-5. To maximize enjoyment for yourself and others, please follow age recommendations. No registration is required.
