Preschool Storytime

Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

9:30 AM - 10:00 AM

11:00 AM – 11:30 AM

Preschool storytime is a 30 minute program for those who are able to sit through longer stories and participate in more advanced activities. Featuring stories, songs and movement activities. Suggested for children ages 2-5. To maximize enjoyment for yourself and others, please follow age recommendations. No registration is required.

Info
Fitchburg Library 5530 Lacy Rd., Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711 View Map
Kids & Family
608-729-1762
