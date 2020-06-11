ONLINE: Present Music

press release: Will-you/won't-you join Present Music for its final virtual ensemble concert of the season, which shines a light on this post-pandemic moment of reconnecting with life?

Join us for five vibrant new pieces by Aviya Kopelman, Henry Threadgill, David Lang, Tansy Davies and Daniel Kidane, which traverse the full spectrum of human experience— from gritty to majestic, funky to eloquent.

Join us as we marvel at four short films made exclusively for this concert by Tank Think, which attempt to do the impossible and illuminate "Life", an incandescent work by the great composer Louis Andriessen.

Will-you/won't-you JOIN US?

ABOUT PRESENT MUSIC

Present Music is Milwaukee’s internationally acclaimed new music ensemble. Celebrating 38 years of new music, Present Music commissions, performs, records and tours the music of living composers. Over 65 new compositions from around the world have come into existence because of Present Music. Founded by Kevin Stalheim and led now by Co-Artistic Directors David Bloom and Eric Segnitz, Present Music works closely with many of the world’s most exciting and significant composers while supporting the talents of emerging voices. It nurtures the next generation of composers through its education program, the Creation Project. More information: www.presentmusic.org