ONLINE: Present Music

media release: A recap of this miracle season, with Hootenanny Hall of Fame moments culled from the 14 online shows Present Music has aired since last April.

All things creative and intrepid came out to play during the pandemic, it brought out the best (and weirdest) in us, and we’ve the proof; music, dance, art, poetry, humor and community. It adds up to a chronicle of a truly mad year—a journey through space and time that we all experienced together.

Relive the 2021 Hoot Odyssey, including a performance by Madison-based singer Sarah Brailey, who recently won a Grammy for Best Classical Solo Vocal Album—Congrats, Sarah!

Upon registration, you will receive an email with a link to virtually join the hootenanny via Zoom on May 14th at 7:30pm CDT. Behind-the-scenes commentary from Co-Artistic Directors David Bloom and Eric Segnitz to accompany the best-of performance video.