ONLINE: Present Music

press release: Present Music brings its 38th season to a riotous finale with an eclectic livestream Take-Out Concert. Join this event from home for FREE on Zoom or Facebook Live on Friday, May 22, at 7:30 pm CDT. Bring dinner and your favorite beverage, and let Present Music do the rest with this season finale Take-Out Concert!

Present Music’s musicians light the airwaves straight from their homes to yours with live and pre-recorded performances of thrilling new music for pianos, steel pans, heartbeats, PVC saxophone, houseplants, and more.

Between performances, PM's Co-Artistic Directors Eric Segnitz and David Bloom interview some of the nation’s leading composers and announce the ensemble’s 2020-2021 concert season throughout Milwaukee and online. Among the featured composers providing a sneak peek at next season are:

Bring your appetite to this veritable musical buffet. Stay safe and stay inspired with Present Music!

To stream the event at home, just follow one of these links:

ABOUT PRESENT MUSIC

Present Music is Milwaukee’s internationally acclaimed new music ensemble. Celebrating 38 years of new music, Present Music commissions, performs, records and tours the music of living composers. Over 65 new compositions from around the world have come into existence because of Present Music. Founded by Kevin Stalheim and led now by Co-Artistic Directors David Bloom and Eric Segnitz, Present Music works closely with many of the world’s most exciting and significant composers while supporting the talents of emerging voices. It nurtures the next generation of composers through its education program, the Creation Project. More information: www.presentmusic.org