press release: Aline Smithson will be offering 2 workshops which can be signed up for individually or together.

Photographing with Intention: September 23, 9:30-11:30 am

Join Aline Smithson for a workshop designed to help photographers create projects focused around an idea or concept and the articulation that surrounds the work. Participants will be exposed to genres of contemporary photography, projects created around ideas, and projects that tell personal stories.

Intended audience: beginning to mid-career photographers

This workshop is free and open to the public and does not require registration.

Presenting Your Work to the Fine Art Market: September 23, 1:30-4:30 PM

Equally important to creating a stellar and deeply considered body of work are all the elements that surround it: your bio, project statement, website and the understanding where and how to place the work.

This workshop will help demystify the fine art market with lectures on editions and pricing to presentation and installation. It will also be an honest look at how the roadmap to success has changed and the importance of taking charge of your career.

The goal is to not only increase your knowledge of the fine art arena, but to present yourself and your work in a meaningful way.

Participants will be asked to share 5 images from the same body of work as part of the workshop. Intended audience: mid-career artists who have created a body of work. Space is limited. Sign-up for Presenting Your Work to the Fine Art Market

Both are related to: PhotoMidwest 12th Biennial Exhibition : September 22 - December 2, 2022, Promega Corporation Gallery

PhotoMidwest’s Biennial Exhibition is our signature show. The exhibition will celebrate the work of photographers living in one of 13 Midwest states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, or Wisconsin. Selected works will be displayed at Promega Corporation’s superb Art Showcase space and in our virtual gallery. Juried by Aline Smithson.

Reception: September 22, 2022 - 3:30-6:30 pm

Welcome and talk by jurist Aline Smithson at 5 pm

Promega Art Showcase, BioPharmaceutical Technology Center, 5445 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg

RELATED: PhotoMidwest Festival 2022 - Member Exhibition

This exhibition contains photographs submitted by PhotoMidwest Members including members of PhotoMidwest’s Special Interest Groups - Human Interest and Street Photography, Women's Interest, Alternography, Black and White, Nature, Long Exposure, Landscape, and Travel. Online gallery here.

The photographs are spread between two gallery spaces, the Playhouse Gallery at the Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State Street, Madison; and the PhotoMidwest Studio Gallery at 700 Rayovac Drive, Suite 212, Madison (open Saturdays noon-4 pm).

Exhibits in both galleries will be on display from August 31 - December 4, 2022.

Reception: October 7, 2022

5:00-6:30 pm Overture Playhouse, 201 State St, Madison, WI 53703

6:45-8:00 pm PhotoMidwest Studios, 700 Rayovac Dr., Suite 212, Madison, WI 53711-2476