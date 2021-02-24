ONLINE: Preserving History with StoryCorps

press release: Join Middleton Library as we learn about StoryCorps. By using the StoryCorps app and StoryCorps Connect, you can interview family, friends, or community members about events in their life and in the community. This gives everyone a voice and allows them to share their story. We will explore how to use these wonderful tools to help preserve our local history in the community of Middleton and for your families. We will be live on Zoom. Here is the link to join:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82081870330

Meeting ID: 820 8187 0330