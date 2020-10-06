ONLINE: Presidential Electors Nomination Meetings

media release: This is notice that at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, representatives of the Democratic, Republican, and Constitution Parties consisting of the elected state officers, holdover state senators and candidates for state senate and assembly nominated by the parties will convene at the state capitol building in Madison on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., as required by Wis. Stat. § 8.18. https://elections.wi.gov/node/ 7153

Due to COVID-19, the state capitol is closed to the general public so the meetings will be carried live via video teleconference.

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin's meeting can be viewed here:

https://zoom.us/j/92746340576?pwd=bmMwYU5nS2ZCaGpzbTBSVUFVVHNxQT09

Passcode: 356572

The Republican Party of Wisconsin's meeting can be viewed here:

https://zoom.us/j/92489938568?pwd=Zm14aWw1Z2N5WWk5bGN6ZG45emlaQT09

Passcode: 434113

The Constitution Party will not meet at the Capitol. Electors chosen by the Constitution Party will be transmitted to the WEC and read by a representative of the party or by Wisconsin Elections Commission Staff.

Following the meetings, lists of each party’s presidential electors will be posted on the Commission’s website: https://elections.wi.gov/node/6976.

The purpose of the convention is for each party to nominate one presidential elector from each of Wisconsin's eight congressional districts and two electors from the state at large.

