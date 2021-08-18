media release:

Today the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce announced the five finalists competing in this year’s Pressure Chamber startup initiative, which returns, in-person, on Aug. 18 during Forward Festival, Wisconsin's largest technology and entrepreneurship festival.

At Pressure Chamber, emerging companies will pitch to national investors, business executives and a live audience. The winning company receives the coveted “golden suitcase,” representing a reserved spot in the Chamber's exclusive Greater Madison startup meetings with top Silicon Valley investment firms this fall.

The 2021 Pressure Chamber finalists are:

Advocate MD (Madison) – A membership-based primary care model offering personalized patient-centered care for an affordable monthly fee, including comprehensive Family Medicine that allows patients to be informed healthcare consumers in a relationship-based, rather than transaction-based, healthcare environment.

eCIO (Madison) – A fintech firm revolutionizing the way investment services are delivered, featuring a virtual eVestech platform that allows financial advisors to efficiently and effectively communicate by bringing together video conferencing, video messaging, document management, email, voting and meeting management in one secure, cloud-based portal.

Mobile22 (Madison) – A community-centric Shared Mobility Platform seamlessly interconnecting businesses, riders, ride share and car share providers through a frictionless, consistent and reliable marketplace.

Nano RED (Madison) – A builder of precision medicine platforms with the capability to prevent and treat SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) and fundamentally change the treatment of respiratory viral illnesses, including influenza and the common cold, while also developing an entirely new way to power the next generation of genomic medicine, with implications in the treatment of cancers and genetic disease.

Pivotal Health (Middleton) – A scalable platform to deliver high-quality healthcare when and where consumers need it.

“From innovations in how we treat and care for people, to how we better collaborate, provide services and build the transportation system of tomorrow, this year’s Pressure Chamber finalists are a perfect illustration of the many global challenges being solved right here in Greater Madison,” said Chamber President Zach Brandon. “We look forward to their pitches, hearing their remarkable stories and ultimately helping them connect with potential investors.”

Past Pressure Chamber winners have credited the initiative for helping their company close successful funding rounds. Additionally, Pressure Chamber has been recognized by both the International Economic Development Council and Steve Case’s Rise of the Rest Summit as an entrepreneurship and economic development best practice. Collectively, participating Pressure Chamber companies have gone on to raise more than $500 million from investors.

Pressure Chamber is presented by the Greater Madison Chamber of Commerce and Michael Best & Friedrich, with support from the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, American Family Ventures, Baird Capital, 4490 Ventures, HealthX Ventures, Rock River Capital Partners, and Reception Sponsor Fetch Rewards.

