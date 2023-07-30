media release: Pride at Pendarvis – Celebrating Wisconsin’s LGBTQ History

Celebrate Pride Weekend on Sunday, July 30 in Mineral Point with special activities and a tour of Pendarvis preserved by early LGBTQ+ entrepreneurs Bob Neal and Edgar Hellum. Guided, paid tours are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Enjoy face painting, balloon sculptures, music, games and more! Discover hidden secrets on a scavenger hunt through Merry Christmas Mine Hill Trails and Prairie. Watch clips on Pendarvis of the new PBS Wisconsin documentary "Wisconsin Pride," inspired by the Wisconsin Historical Society Press book "We've Been Here All Along" by Dick Wagner. A full showing of the documentary will be screened in the Mineral Point Opera House at 4:30 p.m. Meet Jenny Kalvaitis and Kristen Whitson, authors of the Society Press book "We Will Always Be Here: A Guide to Exploring and Understanding the History of LGBTQ+ Activism in Wisconsin," and purchase a signed copy of the book. Enjoy tasty food from Cafe 43 and Udder Brothers for purchase.

This event is held in partnership with PBS Wisconsin and is part of Mineral Point Pride 53565.

Click here to get a free ticket to the Mineral Point Opera House showing.