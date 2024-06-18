media release: You're invited to join the award-winning Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce for our 2024 Pride Business Showcase.

Join us for a fun evening to celebrate Pride and business on Tuesday, June 18 from 5:30p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Monona Terrace in Madison.

You won’t want to miss this free signature event which is an opportunity to celebrate Pride Month, as well as to network with different businesses and individuals that support the LGBTQ community. All are welcome so please bring a friend or colleague along with you to this exciting event!