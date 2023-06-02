media release: Join Delta Beer Lab and Giant Jones as they release their first collaboration; a Double IPA brewed together at Delta Beer Lab in May. The beer release will coincide with the First Annual Delta Pride Celebration which will take place on Friday, June 2, at the Delta Beer Lab taproom located at 167 E Badger Road in Madison.

Music: Reaching Venus 6 - 7 pm, LINE 8 - 9 pm

Food: Walking Jerk food truck

Guest Breweries (on tap and Meet the Team): Giant Jones and Herbiery

Vendors: A Room of One's Own, The Baked Lab, Witch Queen Workshop

Community: Rainbow Happy Hour, local non-profit organizations, Stage Q

“We thought a great way to celebrate the release of a collaborative beer between two Queer-owned breweries would be to host other prominent Queer-owned artists, companies, and organizations for a Pride Month celebration,” said event organizer and Delta Beer Lab Utility Lead Bradley Reynolds.

The Delta Beer Lab and Giant Jones collaboration beer is a Double International Pale Ale brewed with Kviek yeast and dry-hopped with Galena hops. The collaboration brew weighs in at 8.5% abv and features aromatic notes of papaya and peach while boasting a strong biscuity malt backbone and flavors of orange peel and a hint of resinous pine.

The First Annual Pride event at Delta will feature live music from Reaching Venus and LINE. Reaching Venus is a shoegaze alt rock group, and LINE is an indie pop group. Both are local queer bands from Madison.

"We've hosted LINE at our taproom before, and we’re excited to bring them back for our Pride Celebration,” said Reynolds. “Like much of the rest of the event, we're excited to be highlighting as much Madison local queer talent and queer businesses as we can. We will even have guest beers from our friends at Giant Jones and Herbiery on tap as well.”

Delta Beer Lab’s mission is to expand community through quality, local craft beer without barriers to gender, race, or sexual orientation.