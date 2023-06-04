Pride Drag Brunch
Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
media release: Join Cynthia Mooseknuckle in kicking off Pride month with Malaiya Marvel, Jonny B, and Kaprina Mirage in the Garver Feed Mill atrium for a family-style brunch from the Garver Kitchen and cash bar from the Garver Lounge.
$40 includes show and meal. 21+. Doors 11am; Show noon.
If you have a large group (6+), please email coordinator1@garverevents.com with all members of your group in advance of the event.
