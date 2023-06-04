Pride Drag Brunch

Buy Tickets

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join Cynthia Mooseknuckle in kicking off Pride month with Malaiya Marvel, Jonny B, and Kaprina Mirage in the Garver Feed Mill atrium for a family-style brunch from the Garver Kitchen and cash bar from the Garver Lounge.

$40 includes show and meal. 21+. Doors 11am; Show noon.

If you have a large group (6+), please email coordinator1@garverevents.com with all members of your group in advance of the event.

Info

calendar-Garver-Feed-Mill-cr-Baum-Revision.jpg

Baum Revision

Garver Feed Mill 3241 Garver Green, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
LGBT
Music
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Pride Drag Brunch - 2023-06-04 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pride Drag Brunch - 2023-06-04 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pride Drag Brunch - 2023-06-04 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pride Drag Brunch - 2023-06-04 12:00:00 ical