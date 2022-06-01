Pride Flag Raising

Fitchburg City Hall 5520 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Mayor Aaron Richardson will re-raise the Pride Flag at City Hall on June 1 to honor Pride Month. The Pride Flag flies at City Hall year-round to recognize the impact lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals have on history and to work towards achieving equal justice and opportunity.

The public is welcome to attend the re-raising scheduled for 1:00 p.m. at the flag poles in front of City Hall, 5520 Lacy Road.

Info

Fitchburg City Hall 5520 Lacy Road, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53711
LGBT, Special Events
608-270-4200
