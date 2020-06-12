Pride for Black Lives

Capitol 2 E. Main St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

Happy Pride! Join us on Friday, June 12 at the Capitol as we celebrate Pride and honor Black LGBTQI+ leaders.

As part of this event, in our Black queer lineage we will have a mini-ball! The category is: Protest Realness! Come in your best protest gear & bring your most beautiful & creative protest signs! Extra sign making supplies will be on hand. Prize for the winner!

