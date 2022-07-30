The Unity Project of Watertown is hosting it's first ever Pride in the Park this Saturday, July 30, from Noon to 4PM @ Riverside Park (812 Labaree St). The event will include a drag performance starting at 3PM, and will include two amazing youth drag queens (Andi Withani and Nemo). We will have LGTBQ+ vendors and artists.

https://www.facebook.com/events/687117752381017