Pride in the Park
Riverside Park, Watertown 812 Larabee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53094
The Unity Project of Watertown is hosting it's first ever Pride in the Park this Saturday, July 30, from Noon to 4PM @ Riverside Park (812 Labaree St). The event will include a drag performance starting at 3PM, and will include two amazing youth drag queens (Andi Withani and Nemo). We will have LGTBQ+ vendors and artists.
Info
LGBT, Special Events