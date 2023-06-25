media release: First McFarland Pride Month event, Pride in the Park, is June 25.

Happening @ The Arnold Larson Park Gazebo:

9:00-10:00am: Yoga in the Park: The mission of Mala Yoga Center is to hold space of authentic self-expression & healing for people from all walks of life – inclusive of diverse identities by race, ethnicity, sex, gender expression, sexual orientation, national origin, education, opinions, culture, veteran's status, religion, disability, & color.

11:30- 12:15pm: Live Music Performance David Landau: David is a well-known folk singer who specializes in energetic musical performances for the little ones! David has performed all over Madison and always brings a smile to the faces of those who come to listen to him sing and play guitar. David is amazing with kiddos of all ages and encourages audience participation.

12:15- 1:15pm: Food Trucks: We are lining up the best and most delicious food truck vendors for our McFarland Pride in the Park attendees!

1:30- 2:30pm: Drag Queen Story Time: ​Andi Withani Domino and Nemo are Wisconsin’s Premiere Teen Drag Queen duo. Andi and Nemo have both been performing for the past 3 years and have led the teen drag movement in the Midwest. Andi is the reigning Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer 2023 and the former Jr. Miss Rock County Pride 2022. Nemo is the former Miss Wisconsin Youth Entertainer 2022 and can be seen on Generation Drag on Discovery +. The 17-year-old duo brings drag to families, co-hosting a monthly family-friendly show called Voices of the Next Generation in Madison. Nemo and Andi have both found pride and community through their artistry, and plan to continue spreading that positivity and love.

3:00- 5:00pm: Music by DJ Femme Noir: Come and dance the afternoon away with tunes from DJ Femme Noir’s sets are intertwined with an eclectic array of music styles from various genres of mainstream and underground music. From popular classics that will have your whole family on their feet, to current singles that dominate the charts, she will have you dancing the whole night away.

Although DJ Femme Noir has been actively DJing for only two years, music has always been a big influence in her life. “My father was a choir director in my grandfather’s church while I was growing up. He had a way of reading people and knowing exactly what they needed to hear at any moment. He also knew and understood his choir members and was able to bring out the very best in every single person involved,” she said. “I often channel this enthusiasm and spirit when I am out doing my gigs so that it reflects in the songs I play. I may feed off the crowd’s energy, but I also influence it with my selections. It’s my job to use that influence to set the mood.”

FREE Family-friendly Activities @ Arnold Larsen Park Between 12:00- 4:00pm

Face Painting: Make some memories with your face painting transformations! Be a unicorn, butterfly, fairy or anything else you would like to be!

Photo Booth: Check out the photo booth, use some props, let loose, have fun, and capture some amazing memories!

Art Cart: Express your creativity and create something fun for yourself or someone you love!

Walking Library: Join us in sharing our love of books, walking and beautiful scenery!

Card Decorating: Join us in making some cards filled with love that we can send to our transgender community members!