ONLINE: Pride Month and Pleasure Activism

media release: Sami Schalk is a professor in the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Department of Gender and Women’s Studies, and the author of “Bodyminds Reimagined: (Dis)ability, Race, and Gender in Black Women’s Speculative Fiction.” Schalk will share insights on those topics as well as Pride Month and pleasure activism (“the politics of feeling good”) with Jessie Opoien in a virtual Cap Times Talk on Wednesday, June 23, 7-8 p.m.

Cap Times members will be able to pose questions to Schalk in the Zoom webinar (members should check their email for the event invitation), but the forum also will be available via Facebook Live on the Cap Times page.

