media release: Join us for a Pride Month Trivia Night extravaganza! Celebrate love, diversity, and equality as we test your knowledge on LGBTQ+ history, art, pop culture, and more. Whether you're an LGBTQ+ ally or a member of the community, everyone is welcome to join in the fun and embrace the spirit of Pride!

Stop by early to enjoy Cat Birk's solo exhibiton! My mother is a horse. presents paintings, silicone surfaces, prints and sculpture in an exploration of how images and objects serve as catalysts of identity formation. Birk emphasizes t4t (trans for trans), the vital network of transgender solidarity and mutual aid, in an examination of embodiment and relationships. With references to organizing structures such as the grid, minimalist sculpture and queer politics, Birk presents connections between material objects and intangible social networks.