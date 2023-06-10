courtesy Bianca Lynn Breeze Bianca Lynn Breeze with crown and Miss Gay Wisconsin sash. Bianca Lynn Breeze

media release: Celebrate pride on the river at Breakwater with beautiful views, a delicious breakfast buffet, mimosas, and amazing drag performances by Jasper Madison, Julez Madison, Mi Mi Sanchez, Windy Breeze. Hosted by Miss Gay Wisconsin USofA 2023 Bianca Lynn Breeze.

$35/Brunch and Show Included

.