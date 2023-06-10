Pride on the River
Breakwater, Monona 6308 Metropolitan Lane, Monona, Wisconsin 53713
courtesy Bianca Lynn Breeze
Bianca Lynn Breeze with crown and Miss Gay Wisconsin sash.
Bianca Lynn Breeze
media release: Celebrate pride on the river at Breakwater with beautiful views, a delicious breakfast buffet, mimosas, and amazing drag performances by Jasper Madison, Julez Madison, Mi Mi Sanchez, Windy Breeze. Hosted by Miss Gay Wisconsin USofA 2023 Bianca Lynn Breeze.
$35/Brunch and Show Included
.
Info
LGBT
Music