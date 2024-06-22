Pride on the River

Buy Tickets

Breakwater, Monona 6308 Metropolitan Lane, Monona, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Come join us for our 2nd annual Pride on the River Drag Brunch on Saturday, June 22, at Breakwater Monona! Get ready for a day of delicious food, mimosas, and jaw-dropping performances by talented drag queens led by the Fabulous Miss Bianca Lynn Breeze. This in-person event promises to be a celebration of love, diversity, and acceptance. Grab you brunch squad and get those tickets before they sell out!! Don't miss out on this unforgettable experience!

Tickets include Brunch and Show Fee!!

Doors open at 11am for Brunch and Show starts at 12pm!!

Info

Breakwater, Monona 6308 Metropolitan Lane, Monona, Wisconsin 53713
LGBT
Music
608-416-5388
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Pride on the River - 2024-06-22 11:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pride on the River - 2024-06-22 11:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pride on the River - 2024-06-22 11:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pride on the River - 2024-06-22 11:00:00 ical