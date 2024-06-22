media release: Come join us for our 2nd annual Pride on the River Drag Brunch on Saturday, June 22, at Breakwater Monona! Get ready for a day of delicious food, mimosas, and jaw-dropping performances by talented drag queens led by the Fabulous Miss Bianca Lynn Breeze. This in-person event promises to be a celebration of love, diversity, and acceptance. Grab you brunch squad and get those tickets before they sell out!! Don't miss out on this unforgettable experience!

Tickets include Brunch and Show Fee!!

Doors open at 11am for Brunch and Show starts at 12pm!!