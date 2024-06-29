Pride Ride

media release: Saturday, June 29, Cap City Cyclists is going to be meeting at McPike Park for some fun activities, and then we will be riding a 10 mile party parade pace (8-10mph) route that will be family friendly and full of love, happiness, and joy!

The event starts at 11am with some fun activities and time to decorate your bikes! We will then have a little parade around the park area, followed by a decorated bike contest, judged by the community! We'll have some prizes to hand out and then it will be time to ride!

As is true with all of our rides, this is a self supported, ride at your own risk ride. Make sure you bring a helmet to participate, and a flat kit and water is suggested!

Route will be shared closer to the event date, we can't wait to see all of your wonderful faces and especially the creative ways Y'all choose to show your pride with decorations!