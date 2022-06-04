media release: Forward Madison FC and Trek Bicycle have teamed up to celebrate the history and contributions of Madison’s LGBTQIA+ community with the 2022 Trek Pride Ride, a free group bike ride on June 4th covering Madison’s celebrated network of bike paths. This ride is part of the nationwide Trek Pride Ride initiative, with rides occurring all over the United States on June 5th.

The Trek Pride Ride is free and open to the public, with the ride beginning at Forward Madison FC’s home stadium, Breese Stevens Field, at 3pm CT and returning to Breese Stevens around 4:30pm for a complimentary Happy Hour. Chocolate Shoppe ice cream will be served at the half-way point of the ride. The ride itself is a fun, casually paced ride that is great for the entire family! Pride Ride participants are invited and encouraged to attend the Forward Madison FC home match later that night at 7pm at Breese Stevens Field against FC Tucson.

“We cannot wait for the Trek Pride Ride,” Director of Digital Content Evan Warwick said. “This ride is the perfect opportunity to enjoy Madison alongside folks celebrating LGBTQIA+ pride!”

Trek Pride Ride participants will receive free swag from Trek, Chocolate Shoppe ice cream, and complimentary Bike Valet parking at Breese Stevens Field after the conclusion of the ride. Please visit the Pride Ride page for complete ride information including the ride route and registration information.