Pride Self-Defense Workshop

press release: This 90-minute class is a quick, fun and empowering introduction to the basics of self-defense. We will center the needs of the LGBTQ+ community, but allies are warmly welcome. This class is free in celebration of pride month, but please register in advance as space is limited. 6 pm, May 31, Villari's Martial Arts Cooperative, 532 State Street. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and You Tube.

YOU WILL LEARN: