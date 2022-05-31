Pride Self-Defense Workshop
press release: This 90-minute class is a quick, fun and empowering introduction to the basics of self-defense. We will center the needs of the LGBTQ+ community, but allies are warmly welcome. This class is free in celebration of pride month, but please register in advance as space is limited. 6 pm, May 31, Villari's Martial Arts Cooperative, 532 State Street. Follow us on Instagram, Facebook and You
YOU WILL LEARN:
- The secret power of your built-in alarm system to detect and avoid danger
- How to know exactly what to do in any situation to stop a “creeper” in their tracks
- How to break through your mental blocks and act with confidence
- What to do if you’re being followed when walking alone at night
- The 3 essential skills to fight effectively, even against a bigger, stronger attacker
Info
Health & Fitness, LGBT