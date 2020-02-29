press release: That is the ethos of New Yorker Sam Lessner, professionally known as Price Fox. After spending previous years working with artists like Hailee Steinfeld, Bella Thorne, Quinn XCII, Hoodie Allen, Chantel Jeffries, YG, Rich The Kid, BIA, The Griswolds, and Mako, 2019 marks Prince Fox’s step into the forefront. Putting his vocals on more of his own songs, as well as putting his “pop that knocks” flare to good use on others releases, Fox shows no signs of slowing down.