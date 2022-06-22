Principles in Practice

press release: Former Wisconsin Governor, Tommy Thompson, is being recognized by the board of LeaderEthics for demonstrating the principles of ethical leadership in his role as the Interim President of the University of Wisconsin System.

To attend this no-cost, 30 minute, virtual event at noon on June 22, register HERE.

LeaderEthics –Wisconsin is a non-partisan/non-profit organization dedicated to promoting integrity in the American Democracy through ethical leadership practices among elected officials. Ethical leaders are:

Truthful. Transparent with public information. Unifiers rather than dividers, and Willing to represent the collective interests of their constituency.

The concept is designed to work at two levels. LeaderEthics-Wisconsin is a statewide organization, comprised of local chapters. At both levels, membership will make a difference!