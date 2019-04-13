Print & Resist

press release: Join dozens of regional artists, writers, print-makers and advocates for a day-long festival of transformative, and transgressive DIY publishing and printmaking. Various makers will be present and ready to share their work with the Madison area community.

Drop in throughout the day to see their work, create your own zines, and learn more about this long-standing art form. The event is free to attend and open to the public, keeping in mind that artists will not be censored and some content may not be suitable for children.

List of participating makers coming soon!

2019 Application: https://airtable.com/shry7CnRTOFFFdMuu