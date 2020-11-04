ONLINE: Print by Print

press release: River Arts Inc (RAI) presented a call for art to enter a juried virtual art prints exhibition. Artists from anywhere in the US were invited to apply. This show encompasses original screen prints, giclee reproduction prints, and more.

Visit here to check out the artists and artworks in this virtual exhibit (arranged alphabetically by title)! Click on a piece to learn more or to contact the gallery about a purchase. Shipping fees vary by piece and are included in the artwork information listings. Free local pickup can be arranged; please contact gallery staff for details.