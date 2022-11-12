press release: Please join us in the museum lobby for a printmaking workshop inspired by Wendy Red Star: Apsáalooke: Children of the Large-Beaked Bird.

The workshop will be led by Derick Wycherly an enrolled member of the Chippewa Cree Tribe of Rocky Boy, Montana and an artist who specializes in printmaking and papermaking. Derick received an MFA in 2022 from the University of Wisconsin–Madison in printmaking and a BFA from the Rhode Island School of Design with a concentration in Film/Animation/Video in 2011. The printmaking workshop is geared towards teens and adults, but families are welcome to attend. Admission is FREE, but reservations * are required.

The workshop is an hour long, but prints will need about an hour to dry. We suggest that you take a free 30-minute guided tour of Apsáalooke: Children of the Large-Beaked Bird which begins 15 minutes after each workshop. Reservation is NOT required for the guided tour.

*I﻿f you are unable to attend, please email us at education@mmoca.org or call (608) 257-0158 so that we can cancel your reservation and allow others to attend the workshop.

More on the exhibit:

On November 12, Wendy Red Star: Apsáalooke: Children of the Large-Beaked Bird opens at MMoCA. Wendy Red Star is a multimedia artist and a member of the Apsáalooke (Crow) tribe who creates art to offer a narrative of Native people in America that focuses on an indigenous perspective rather than the typical stories told by non-Native scholars. An avid researcher, Red Star uses historic imagery and material culture as direct references for her own photographs and installations.

At the center of Children of the Large-Beaked Bird are portraits taken during the 1873, 1880, and early 1900s Crow Delegations that brought Crow leaders to Washington D.C. to meet with U.S. officials to negotiate territory and reservation boundaries. Red Star adds details and annotations to these images that highlight the leaders’ humanity and importance. Children of the Large-Beaked Bird provides an opportunity for children and adults to look at the history and identity of a people as told through their point of view. As the artist notes: “It is critical to preserve and pass along culture, heritage, and shared values while also providing future generations with a sense of identity, solidarity, and empowerment.”

Please join us for an Exhibition Celebration on Friday, December 9 from 5-8 PM. The reception will offer a welcome, live performance, and refreshments at a cash bar. Admission is free.

Wendy Red Star: Apsáalooke: Children of the Large-Beaked Bird, curated by Laura Thompson, Ed. D., was organized by Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA). It will be on view at MMoCA through February 26, 2023.