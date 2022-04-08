4/8-30, Bartell Theatre, at 7:30 pm Thursdays-Saturdays (2 pm, 4/30) and 4 pm, 4/17 & 24. $55-$22 sliding scale.

media release: Book by Stephan Elliot & Allan Scott

Directed by Jay Gile

Music Direction by J Adam Shelton

Choreography by Craig Schlagel

Produced by StageQ Inc

*Priscilla is made possible from support by Jim Hartman’s State Farm Agency and the New Harvest Foundation

Based on the smash-hit movie, PRISCILLA QUEEN OF THE DESERT is the heartwarming, uplifting adventure of three friends, Tick, Bernadette and Adam, a glamorous Sydney-based performing trio who agree to take their show to the middle of the Australian outback. They hop aboard a battered old bus searching for love and friendship and end up finding more than they ever imagined. With a dazzling array of dance floor favorites including “It’s Raining Men,” “I Will Survive,” “Hot Stuff,” “Boogie Wonderland,” “Go West,” “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and “I Love The Nightlife,” Priscilla will have you dancing and celebrating all night long!

Venue: Drury Stage

Reserved Seating Only

*NEW* StageQ Sliding Scale Ticket Prices:

Access: $22

This option is for those who, for whatever reason, find themselves unable to pay our historically suggested price. In the spirit of accessibility and the desire to share the experience of theatre with more people, we offer this discounted price no questions asked.

Suggested: $30

This price point is based on our historical ticket asking price. We ask that those who find themselves able, consider this price point if possible.

Actual Cost: $35

This option reflects the actual cost of your seat based on the production’s expenses in order to “break even.” Historically, we have been able to bring this price down through donations, grants, and sponsorships. For those who are able, this option allows us to ensure the expenses from the production are paid for.

Pay-It-Forward: $55

This is your opportunity to help StageQ keep ticket prices as low as possible. Selecting this option covers the cost of not one, but multiple Access level tickets and helps us keep this ticket model viable and available to those who need it. As a thank you for choosing this option , you will be automatically enrolled in the “Friends of StageQ” program for the rest of the season.