media release: The Pro Arte Quartet performs throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia and continues to champion equally both standard repertoire and new music. The group is an ensemble in residence at the UW-Madison School of Music and resident quartet of the Chazen Museum of Art, performing regularly on the concert series of both institutions. Pro Arte String Quartet has been named “one of the greatest quartets of our time” by the San Francisco Chronicle.

General Admission: $10 | MAC Members and Students: FREE.