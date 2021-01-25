ONLINE: Professional Development Bootcamp

media release: January 25 thorugh Feb. 11, 2021:Professional development bootcamp

This new training academy is focused on developing the resume and interviewing skills needed to obtain sustainable careers in today’s workforce. Get connected to essential careers and our employer partner network with urgent hiring needs.

Additionally, this training will provide participants an opportunity to meet some of our Employer Partners directly, as well as participate in a Virtual Career Fair!

Training hours are 1-4 pm, Monday-Thursday.

For more information, or to register, contact: Wizzy Metz at 608-571-4724| emetz@ulgm.org