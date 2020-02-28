Progress: A Survey of the 2020 UW Graduate Printmaking Students

press release: Reception: Friday, February 28, 5-7pm

Please join us to celebrate the opening of a new exhibition at the Tandem Press Apex Gallery, which features artworks created by the current graduate students from the University of Wisconsin-Madison's printmaking program: ﻿Ash Armenta, Jacob Bautista, Jonathan Byxbe, Juan Dehoyos, Max Hautala, Derek Hibbs, Maeve Leslie, Lesley Numbers, Carley Schmidt, Katelyn St. John, Roberto Torres Mata, and Derick Wycherly.

This exhibition will remain on view through Friday April 10. This exhibition is made possible by a grant from the Anonymous Fund.