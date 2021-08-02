Progress Center for Black Women Tours

press release: Want to see our new coworking space? You can now schedule your tour at the Progress Center for Black Women's new location on the Capitol Square!

We finally received the last FedEx delivery. Whew! Now that the design team has given us the okay -- we're ready to show off our new location in downtown Madison to you. Plus, we want to share our new programming model, introduce you to our new staff + interns, and of course, answer any questions you might have.

Please note that you'll need to wear a mask. Children may attend with you but do not need to register. (Children should also wear a mask)

Pick a time slot between August 2 through August 14

Location: 30 W Mifflin, St., Suite 702, Madison, WI 53703