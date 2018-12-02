Project 1808 Benefit Gala

press release: Project 1808 is hosting a Benefit Gala and fundraising event to raise awareness in the Madison community about its work education, health, STEM, sustainability, and transforming a remote community through a college in Sierra Leone. Project 1808 Inc. is a 501(c)3 nonprofit that promotes sustainable community development in Kabala, Sierra Leone. The organization was founded by Dr. Alhaji N'jai, a Scientist at UW-Madison and a native of Sierra Leone. Project 1808's ultimate goal is to revive and sustain the spirit of optimism, hope, creativity, and innovation - while building capacity and empowering communities to achieve sustainable livelihoods in Kabala.

The Benefit Gala is hosted by University of Wisconsin-Madison Project 1808 Student Organization in Madison, Wisconsin.

December 2 at 5:00pm, The Brink Lounge located at 701 E Washington Ave

What to expect: A silent auction, dinner and drinks, live music and a brief presentation on Project 1808's mission and the exciting work we are doing with the help of supporters like you!

Tickets are $40 for non-students and can be purchased ahead of time online. Student tickets are available at the discounted price of $20 and can be purchased at the door of the event with a valid student ID. Hope to see you all there!