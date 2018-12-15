Project Pablo, Rouse, NLP, Evan Woodward, Erik Kramer

press release: Natural Language Processing and WSUM 91.7 FM are excited to present a very special edition of JAMS! We're starting earlier, using all of Robinia, and opening up a second dance floor - this is one you won't want to miss!

Project Pablo (SOBO) | Montreal

https://soundcloud.com/projectpablo

Project Pablo, real name Patrick Holland, has been tearing up a storm the past few years. Hailing from Montreal, Project Pablo broke out in 2015 with his debut full length, "I Want to Believe." Inspired by the depths of dollar bins and adult contemporary, his productions reflect a rare warmth and variety. Outside of production, Holland co-pilots ASL Singles Club and SOBO, releasing collaborative efforts and music from friends. 2018 saw the release of Patrick's lush sophomore LP, "Come to Canada You Will Like It", on his new Verdicchio Music Publishing imprint.

Rouse (BROUHAHA) | SF

https://soundcloud.com/rousesf

SF based Rouse is an active part of the Bay's dance music scene and a core member of Brouhaha: a collective of goofball DJs and party starters that've been bringing heat to SF for over 5 years. His style is eclectic yet fluid, with nods to house and techno's history and plenty of breaks sprinkled in for good measure. He’s supported the likes of Avalon Emerson, Roman Flügel, Octo Octa, and Pender Street Steppers over the years. Originally from Chicago, we’re excited to be bringing him home to the Midwest!

+ local support from

NLP

Lover of everything dancy, from italo-disco to cheesy rave nonsense.

Evan Woodward b2b Erik Kramer

Notorious Madison crate diggers and selectors, they'll be keeping the Cafe going with their exotic grooves from 9 until midnight.

9:00 PM

$10 / $15 (cash only, ATM up front)

21+