Project Sunshine 5K

media release: Join Edgewood College Project Sunshine Chapter for our 5K run and walk on Saturday, April 15, from 8:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. in Madison.

Project Sunshine is an international nonprofit organization supporting children and families facing medical challenges by harnessing the healing power of play. Our volunteers forge personal relationships through play – which is one of the most effective methods of reducing stress in children, allowing their minds and bodies to heal. Our goal is to “help kids be kids again” despite hospitalization, their diagnosis, or treatment, and changing the way people see healthcare.

All of the proceeds for this event will go directly to the national Project Sunshine Chapter allowing us to continue to spread the healing power of play in the local Madison community, nationally, and internationally. This fundraising event is open to all college students, friends, family, and community members.

﻿During this fundraising event, participants will have the opportunity to run or walk alongside Lake Wingra and enjoy pleasant scenery while navigating through Edgewood College's beautiful campus. Please thoughtfully consider participating in this fundraising event and join our intitiative to support pediatric patients and their families. Find more information on our registration link: