Prom Encore: Golden Elegance & a Night of Stars

media release: Remember the thrill of going to prom a couple of years ago? Well, guess what? It's time to relive those magical moments, but this time as an adult!

Introducing the inaugural Prom Encore—an event that's not your typical fundraiser. We're flipping the script and bringing back the joy of a traditional senior prom, all while championing a meaningful cause.

Get ready for a night that seamlessly blends the timeless charm of a classic prom with the excitement of supporting a purposeful cause. It's not just an event; it's a chance to have a blast while making a difference in our community.

So, dust off those dancing shoes, and let's create unforgettable memories at the Prom Encore—the adult prom experience you never knew you needed!

5:30 PM - 6:00 PM Cocktail Hour and Red Carpet Reception

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Opening Ceremony & Dinner Service

7:30 PM - 8:30 PM Entertainment and Dancing

8:30 PM - 9:00 PM Prom Royalty Announcement

9:00 PM - 10:00 PM Closing Remarks, Farewell, and Last Dance