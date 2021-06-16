ONLINE: The Promise of Freedom

press release: Join Dr. Charles Taylor for an immersive presentation about Juneteenth. Dr. Charles Taylor, author, speaker and diversity expert, is one of the leading voices in diversity education today. He will take us on an enlightening journey to understand the real meaning of Juneteenth —examining slavery, the abolition of slavery, Blacks in American history, and the contemporary social problems rooted in the slave experience. Gain a better understanding why racial disparities still exist and why the promise of freedom has been so elusive. An open Q&A will be offered at the end of this event.