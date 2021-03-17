ONLINE: Promoting Racial Equity: How the Governor's Budget Measures Up

media release: In this time of political and economic upheaval, Wisconsin needs a budget that invests in racial equity and dismantles systems of oppression that harm people of color. Join Kids Forward to talk about how the Governor’s proposed budget would affect racial equity, and hear from leaders about how public investments can close racial gaps.

Featuring:

- JoCasta Zamarripa, City of Milwaukee Alder

- Delechia Johnson, Wisconsin Alliance for Infant Mental Health

- Lisa Peyton-Caire, The Foundation for Black Women's Wellness

The event will be broadcasted on Facebook live and recorded.

This series is sponsored by Kids Forward