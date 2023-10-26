media release: By David Auburn, directed by Brenda DeVita, in the Touchstone Theatre.

Tickets are on sale for returning audience. General public on-sale starts April 24.

Rarely does a play unfold as perfectly as Proof. A riveting spellbinder brought to life before our eyes – funny and heartbreaking and vastly relatable. And at its core, Catherine, a sharp-edged young woman who has anchored herself in place with familial obligations and the weight of her own genius. But not everything is outside of her control – there’s much of her future still to be written, if she only has the courage to pick up the pen. David Auburn’s Pulitzer-Prize winner makes its debut in the Touchstone at last; a glorious close to this glorious season. Runs October 26 - November 19.

Catherine has lived alone with her father, who had once been a world-renowned mathematician, in order to care for him during a period of mental decline. But the nature of their conversations is starting to cause her to fear that she may share more with her father than a love of numbers. Complicating this is one of her father’s former students, Hal, combing through his journals for something of value, while anxiously wondering if his own best days are behind him at 28. And Catherine’s sister, Claire, who only wants the best for Catherine, though her motives may not be entirely unselfish. A poignant and surprisingly funny look at what we’re willing to sacrifice for those we love – and what we’re not. Contains adult themes and language.

Featuring: Kelsey Brennan, Nate Burger, David Daniel, Laura Rook

Casting subject to change