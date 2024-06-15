Prostate Screening & Education Expo

media release: Father's Day/ Juneteenth Prostate Cancer Screening Event

Join us to raise prostate cancer awareness and provide health screenings and prostate education for men in our community. We will be offering a FREE 7-point men's health screening for anyone who would like to attend. This screening event is designed to empower men with essential health information, prostate cancer education, and encourage proactive steps towards a healthier lifestyle.

Find more info on speakers and the day's schedule here.