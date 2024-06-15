Prostate Screening & Education Expo
Urban League of Greater Madison 2222 S. Park St., Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: Father's Day/ Juneteenth Prostate Cancer Screening Event
Join us to raise prostate cancer awareness and provide health screenings and prostate education for men in our community. We will be offering a FREE 7-point men's health screening for anyone who would like to attend. This screening event is designed to empower men with essential health information, prostate cancer education, and encourage proactive steps towards a healthier lifestyle.