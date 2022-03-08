ONLINE: Protect the Vote

PRESS RELEASE: You are invited to a Protect the Vote Webinar on March 8 at 7:00pm, co-sponsored by Wisconsin Interfaith Voter Engagement Campaign (WIVEC) and Tikkun Ha-Ir of Milwaukee. Joe Waldman from All Voting is Local and Eileen Newcomer from The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin will speak on:

The non-partisan role of the Wisconsin Election Commission

How to partner with local election officials

The importance of non-partisan poll workers and poll watchers

Election Protection Hotline

The goals of this webinar are to educate and activate fellow Wisconsinites who wish to provide stewardship to protect the vote in our broader community. During the webinar, you will be given information and calls to action that you can bring back to your congregation.

As people of faith, we believe that all of us are made in the image of God and endowed with worth and dignity and worthy of respect. Part of living a life of dignity and respect is the right to be heard and to be counted. In a democracy, that means having the freedom to vote. We believe that the right to vote is sacred. This webinar will help us put those beliefs into action. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.