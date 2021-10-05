ONLINE: Protect the Vote

press release: A League of Women Voters of Dane County Virtual Public Issues Forum

THE FIGHT FOR VOTING RIGHTS IS THE FIGHT FOR DEMOCRACY

Lawmakers in Wisconsin are pursuing multiple investigations into how the 2020 election was run. Our legislature passed several bills that would have restricted absentee voting in Wisconsin. Voting rights advocates say the efforts are imperiling our entire voting system because they are meant to suppress the vote, subvert election results, and undermine confidence in our democratic process. Join the League of Women Voters of Dane County on Oct. 5 to hear from three speakers about how these measures are harming democracy, their analysis on why this is happening, what is needed to protect voting rights, and how organizations and individuals can fight back. Having our votes count continues to be the defining struggle of our country.

Speakers: Debra Cronmiller is Executive Director of the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin (LWVWI) Atiba Ellis is Professor of Law at Marquette University Law School. Jay Heck is Executive Director of Common Cause in Wisconsin (CC/WI)

Forum Registration Link

This event is free and open to the public but registration is necessary. More information

Specific questions can be directed to League of Women Voters of Dane County, LWVevent@LWVDaneCounty.org (608) 232-9447 office@lwvdanecounty.org

