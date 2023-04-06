Protect Trans People: A Revolutionary Program to Fight Oppression

press release: The International Marxist Tendency - Madison Branch talk. Room TBA.

U.S. politicians have introduced an unprecedented number of anti-LGBTQ bills in recent years, predominantly targeting trans youth by restricting access to life-saving healthcare, education, and public life in general. This year alone, state lawmakers have advanced 430 anti-LGBTQ bills across the country—more laws than in the last five years combined. Hate crimes against members of the LGBTQ community continue to rise, with 2022 being the deadliest year on record for trans and gender-nonconforming people.

What causes such prejudice and violence? How do we fight reactionary ideologies like transphobia, and build a world free from oppression?

Oppression is inherent in class society; in the context of the crisis of capitalism, far-right politicians and media outlets have intensified transphobic campaigns, fomenting bigotry across identity lines to divide and atomize the working class while shoring up their base of support. This cruel fear-mongering from the state and the media serves to scapegoat an already vulnerable population and to pit different layers of workers against one another.

Amidst the already devastating cost-of-living crisis worldwide, millions of workers and youth are looking for more radical answers to the horrors of capitalist society. Transphobic prejudices stoked by elements of the ruling class and their institutions aim to break down solidarity and must be fought through revolutionary class struggle. The only way to fight oppression effectively is by tackling its roots in the capitalist system, through the united mass action of the working class.

Join comrades of the International Marxist Tendency (IMT) for a discussion on how we can fight—and win.