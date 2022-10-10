press release: A League of Women Voters of Dane County Virtual Public Issues Forum, Monday, October 10, 2022 | 6:30-8 p.m.

Location: Online via Zoom

The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin believes that voting is a fundamental citizen right that must be guaranteed. Wisconsin election laws should provide citizens with maximum opportunity for registration, voting at the polls, and absentee voting. Election administration should be adequately coordinated and funded to achieve statewide standards uniformly applied, verifiable results and local municipal effectiveness.

Proposals to change election laws are being made at the state and federal levels. Existing laws are being challenged in state and federal courts. How could these changes affect people of color and those with disabilities?

Please join the League of Women Voters of Dane County on Monday, October 10, for our virtual public issues forum Protect Your Right to Vote: Proposed Election Laws, where panelists will discuss proposed election law changes, recent court decisions, and the effect on voters.

Barbara Beckert, Director of External Advocacy, and Milwaukee Office Director, for Disability Rights Wisconsin (DRW)

Barry Burden, Professor of Political Science, Director of the Elections Research Center, and the Lyons Family Chair in Electoral Politics at the University of Wisconsin–Madison

Greg Jones, President of the Dane County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and First Vice President of the NAACP Wisconsin State Conference

Moderator: Andrea Kaminski, LWVDC member, member of the LWVWI Legislative Committee, and former LWVWI State League Executive Director

LWV Dane County forums are free and open to the public but registration is required to participate via Zoom.

More information about forums can be found on our website. Specific questions can be directed to the League of Women Voters of Dane County at program@lwvdanecounty.org.

The League of Women Voters is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, national organization whose purpose is to promote informed and active participation of citizens in government at all levels.