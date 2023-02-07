Online

Protecting LGBTQ+ Youth in Schools: Advocating & Telling Your Story

RSVP

media release: Join Fair Wisconsin and GSAFE for a series of interactive workshops as we discuss how to best protect LGBTQ+ youth in the face of unprecedented attacks on the LGBTQ+ community. The first workshop on January 24 will teach you to identify the rights you already have, as well common areas of discrimination in schools. Our second workshop on February 7 will provide you with advocacy and organizing strategies to help you use your personal story as an instrument for change.

RSVP’s are required.

Info

Kids & Family, Lectures & Seminars, LGBT, Politics & Activism
RSVP
Google Calendar - Protecting LGBTQ+ Youth in Schools: Advocating & Telling Your Story - 2023-02-07 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Protecting LGBTQ+ Youth in Schools: Advocating & Telling Your Story - 2023-02-07 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Protecting LGBTQ+ Youth in Schools: Advocating & Telling Your Story - 2023-02-07 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Protecting LGBTQ+ Youth in Schools: Advocating & Telling Your Story - 2023-02-07 18:00:00 ical