Protecting the Black Woman reception

media release: The Black Women's Affinity Group Presents: Protecting The Black Woman: 2nd Annual Dzigbodi Akyea Art Exhibit. The exhibition includes work from multiple artists who highlight the experience of Black women in multiple mediums, through multiple lenses. We are not monolith, and we welcome the diversity of expression.

Opening Ceremony: Thursday, February 2, 6:00-8:00PM; 6:00PM-6:30PM: Networking/Food Service 6:30PM-7:00PM: Program 7:00PM-8:00PM: Gallery Viewing/Networking

Exhibit On Display: February 2-28, 2023, The Gallery at Truax - on the Madison College campus, 1701 Wright St. A1005, Madison