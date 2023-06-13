Protecting the Night: Light Pollution Reduction in Madison

press release: Lecture by John Rummel, astrophotographer and former Madison Astronomical Society president

Tuesday, June 13, at 7:00 pm.

Could Madison WI be a dark sky community? The Common Council seems to think so and has taken action to this end. John will discuss the problem of light pollution generally, how Madison is faring specifically, what the future may hold if we do nothing, and will end with the Common Council’s recent action, and why this is reason for us all to hope.

The presentation will be offered both in person and virtually. To attend virtually, search for the UW Space Place YouTube channel that evening. If you cannot join us at that time, the talk will also be recorded for you to enjoy later.