Protéjase contra COVID-19 en su lugar de trabajo (COVID-19 in the Workplace)

press release: The Latino Academy of Workforce Development and the Latino Workforce Safely Center would like to help protect yourself and your employees against COVID-19 in the workplace.. Here are the dates for the upcoming COVID-19 training (repeat program, not a series):

Friday, July 10, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 P.M.

Friday, July 17, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 P.M.

Friday, July 24, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 P.M.

COVID-19 in the Workplace:

This virtual instructor-led 2 hour course in Spanish covers how the COVID-19 virus is spread and provides helpful guidelines that are necessary to keeping your workplace safe during the pandemic. Please see the flyer below for more information. Register here: https://bit.ly/ 3fgY7ud.