Protéjase contra COVID-19 en su lugar de trabajo

media release: Certificación de protección del Covid-19: Tenemos una certificación por clase virtual. GRATIS EN LÍNEA! Este curso virtual de 3 horas dirigido por un instructor cubre cómo se propaga el virus COVID-19 y proporciona información necesaria para mantener su lugar de trabajo seguro durante la pandemia. Aquí esta el enlace para registrar: https://www.cognitoforms.com/LAWD1/Oto%C3%B1o2020RegistroAcademiaLatina

The Latino Academy of Workforce Development and the Latino Workforce Safety Center would like to help you protect yourself and your employees against COVID-19 in the workplace. Our next COVID-19 course is on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. - 9:00 P.M. Participants can register here: https://bit.ly/3iXwk44.

Many job sites are now requiring that workers be trained on COVID-19 safety. This certificate training is a virtual and instructor-led 3 hour course conducted in Spanish. Goal: Increase health and safety awareness for essential workers to prevent potential exposure to COVID-19.

After attending participants will be able to: